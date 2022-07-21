Grand Ledge Meijer employee celebrates pushing his 1 millionth cart

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — We all use carts at the grocery store, but have you ever stopped to think who is taking the time to push them all back? Dave Esch of Grand Ledge is one of those people, and on Wednesday, he hit a big milestone.

Esch has been working at the Grand Ledge Meijer since 2008 pushing carts. His dedication to his job is what has led him to the milestone of 1 million carts pushed, and his family and friends came out to celebrate him on Wednesday.

“Dave is a special guy. He was born with Asperger Syndrome. His fingers and his toes were all clumped together and he had to have multiple surgeries. His mom said more surgeries than then she can count. But he has. I've never heard him complain” Tim Van Loh, South Church pastor for outreach, said.

Esch’s surprise celebration started with him being driven in a red Corvette from the Shaheen Dealership to the Meijer he works at and being met with friends and family awaiting his arrival.

“I didn't know what was planned, so to be doing this where I work is something else,” Esch said.

Esch, who is also a die hard Michigan State University fan, was also surprised by the one and only Sparty, who came bearing gifts.

Esch received many gifts including a signed picture from Sparty, Michigan State basketball tickets and a signed basketball.

“I am so proud of him. And so thankful for all of his friends and mentors that he has had that have brought him to this place,” Carolyn Esch, his mom, said.

When asked what’s next, Esch said 2 million carts would take a while, but you never know.

