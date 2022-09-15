Grand Ledge Mayor Thom Sowle has died

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Grand Ledge city official has confirmed Thursday that Mayor Thom Sowle has died.

Sowle was appointed mayor in June 2018 and was later elected in 2019. He also previously served on the City Council from 2012-2018.

Sowle has been a member of the Grand Ledge community for decades serving as an energy specialist from Grand Ledge Public Schools since 1988. His wife, Susan Sowle, is a teacher at Grand Ledge High School.

His leaves behind a wife and two children.

This is a developing story.

