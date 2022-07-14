Grand Ledge man creates business making custom canoes and kayaks

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Making canoes and kayaks is more than just a job or hobby for Allen Deming of Grand Ledge, it’s art.

Sawing, gluing and spending hours in a wood shop wasn’t always how Allen Deming spent his time. After a canoe trip with his son, he saw a canoe that he really wanted.

At the time, Deming was working in corporate America and figured he could easily buy the specific canoe.

“But I couldn't find one. No one was building them here in Michigan for sale at that time,” said Deming.

But in 2006, he rolled up his sleeves and figured he would just do it himself, after reading several books and doing heavy research.

“Through the grace of my fourth corporate downsizing and buyout, I was able to take an early retirement and started building boats, while I was looking for another job. And it did turn into a career very shortly,” he said.

By 2007, Mackinaw Watercraft was born and became a full-time operation.

“Currently, I build 11 different models of boats, canoes, kayaks, rowing boats, I build paddles, and I build some other things as well. And those boats, while they're each built on the same molds, every single one is different. Every one is unique,” Deming said.

Unique is an understatement, his boats feature engravings and even poetry.

His work can be found here, and if you want to build your own boat, Deming can teach you too.

