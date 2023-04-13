Grand Ledge Library, Eaton County Historical Commission honor local, beloved photographer Ernst Floeter

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As you walk down the streets of downtown Grand Ledge, things are much different than they were 20 years ago, but thanks to Ernst Floeter and his camera, community members can still see glimpses of the past.

"My father was an icon of Grand Ledge, and everybody knew him growing up. I couldn't get into trouble growing up. None of us could," said Floeter's daughter, Dorothea Martin.

"He was a lifelong resident who was a wonderful county contributor, a photographer," said Lise Mitchell, the Grand Ledge Area District Library director.

Lynne Breen was the author of his biography titled "I'll See You Again, Lady Liberty: The True Story of a German Prisoner of War in America" and feels that his journey to Grand Ledge makes his story even more important.

"He was of course a prisoner of war here in this country when he left to go back to Germany. He said 'I'll see you again' to the Statue of Liberty, and then of course, years later, he did come back with with his daughter Dorothea, and his wife Barbara. And I have to say that he has changed my life totally," Breen said.

Grand Ledge community members know that he was there for everybody's major life events like weddings, graduations, birthdays and more.

These heartwarming stories will continue to be told through the Ernst Floeter collection at the Grand Ledge Area District Library and Eaton County Historical Commission, who sorted through 80,000 photographs taken by Floeter.

"We worked with the historical society, Bob Doughty worked with the family and pared back down to a collection of about 15,000 photograph," Mitchell explained.

"It's very nice that they now have a home because right now they're just in my basement. And now, they finally have a home, a home with space, a home that can take care of them," Martin said.

They are excited to share and celebrate Floeter and all the amazing times he caught on camera in Grand Ledge. The Ernst Floeter collection is available on the Grand Ledge Area District Library website.

