Grand Ledge kicks off their first Music in the Park event of the summer

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge was ready to turn up the music Thursday night for this year's first Music in Park event of the summer.

"My husband's been waiting to come here for a year now. We came here every single year," said Grand Ledge resident Lindy Sigulisky.

Sigulisky and her family were especially ready for Thursday's special guest.

"Three Men and a Tenor, they're one of our favorites," she said.

"We found each other in the men's choir at Michigan State in 1992. We have been for forever together the same four members for now over 31 years," said Mark Stiles, a member of Three Men and a Tenor.

And they made their way back to Grand Ledge for this special performance.

"This is really just our way of coming back home for a show and getting reconnected with the people who saw us 31 years ago when we started," Stiles continued.

Music in the Park offers free music, food and fun for the Grand Ledge community.

"The community supports us. We just love seeing the smiling faces, giving people a chance to come out as a family to hear great music," Stiles said.

And it was another successful show for Three Men and a Tenor.

"You know what they say? They say, you'll find a job you love, you never work a day in your life, we're like living proof of that," Paul Felch said, another member of the band.

