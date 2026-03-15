GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Neighbors in Grand Ledge came together Saturday to get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with a parade and festivities throughout town.



Residents lined Bridge Street dressed in green as the parade featured bagpipes, cheerleaders and more.

The Richardson family joined the celebration to honor Irish heritage and spend time together as a community.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Guild says the St. Patrick's Day event is just the start of more community gatherings to come as temperatures rise.

The parade rolled down Bridge Street featuring bagpipes, cheerleaders and more, as neighbors wearing green lined the streets to take in the festivities.

WATCH: Grand Ledge kicks off St. Patrick's Day spirit with parade, festivities

Grand Ledge kicks off St. Patrick's Day spirit with parade, festivities

For the Richardson family, the day was a chance to get together, enjoy events around town and celebrate heritage ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

"I have ancestors that came over from Ireland, so it's always been special for me and my family, so I'd like to pass that on to the boys," Aaron Richardson said.

Laura Guild, the executive director of the Grand Ledge Area Chamber of Commerce, said the St. Patrick's Day festivities are only the beginning of more events to come as the temperatures rise.

"This is who we are, this is what we're about, we're about community, we're about family, we're about enjoying each other," Guild said.

The Richardsons said they are looking forward to a spring and summer full of fun spent together.

"Just being with family, anything that we do is always together," Kayla Richardson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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