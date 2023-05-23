Grand Ledge Kayak opens for the season bringing more life to the Grand River

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — "Kayaking, people power boating above the dam, fishing is incredible. Just people out sightseeing and just getting out in nature," said Steve Sand, owner of Grand Ledge Kayak.

These are just a few of the many summer activities coming back to the Grand River and more to come as summer approaches.

"There's always different groups floating by want to chat. There's fishermen that come out here. It's just a source of life really for people and animals alike," Sand said.

It brings the community together, and for people like Sand, it's home.

"You don't have to go up north and drive two hours away and pay an exorbitant amount of money. You know, it's right here in our own backyard," he said.

With summers off from his day job, he started a business as a joint adventure with his nephew when he was younger just to keep busy, and this is how Grand Ledge Kayak was born. The business gives mid-Michiganders the chance to float down the river and see all that the community has to offer.

"It's been great. Everyone's been awesome. We've really not had any problems. I think we've had one or two people that might have missed the get out spot and had to get a little extended trip," he jokingly said.

But most importantly, Grand Ledge Kayak is a chance to bring the community together one paddle at time.

"It's just fun to see neighbors and community members come out and enjoy what we have here, and I'm looking forward to more of that," said Sand.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

