Grand Ledge junior softball team hosts fundraiser for victims of tragic accident in Laingsburg

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Laingsburg vs. Grand Ledge junior softball game was a chance for players to come together through tragedy.

"We had four youths get in an accident two passed away and the other two were in the hospital. I know a few other parents have talked to their kids about what have you done at age 11 my daughter said not much. And I said, can you imagine what a 13 year old is done? Not much more than you," said Laingsburg junior softball coach Tracy Sluyter.

Once the Grand Ledge junior softball team heard about this tragedy, they jumped into action.

"I just had the idea of, at first it started out with just our team, making a team donation to their community, and then, it kind of spiraled out of control from there," said Grand Ledge junior softball coach Jerry Monroe.

"We've had other teams, you know, give us their condolences, but for Grand Ledge to go ahead and have a truck come out here and give us 15% of their proceeds to collect donations for the families. It's amazing. It really is," Sluyter said.

Both teams planned to play hard Thursday night, but win or lose, the girls on both sides were playing for something bigger than them.

"Honestly, I just want my girls to go out there and give me 110%, and that's all I can ask for win or lose in my books they are the champions," Sluyter said.

