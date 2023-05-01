Grand Ledge Island Art Fair is celebrating 50th anniversary, in need of sponsors

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Island Park in Grand Ledge is quiet now, but in July, it will be filled with art lovers attending the Island Art Fair. The organizer says she needs some help from the community as they celebrate the event's 50-year anniversary

"As an outsider you wonder you know, why do I take so much stock into a town I didn't, you know, grow up in. This has become my town," said Stephene Lapp, the art fair's organizer.

Stephene Lapp moved to the area eight years ago and wanted to find something that she would enjoy doing.

"I was doing an art project with my second grader at the time, and I got really into it. So I started to do more art," she said.

Her new found love for art landed her at Ledge Craft Lane and later the Grand Ledge Island Art Fair.

"It was the first show I had ever done as an art vendor, and it was just majestic. It was so beautiful on this island, and so many people were having such a good time. I really enjoyed myself. so I did it again in 2017, and by 2018, I was taking over as director, and I've been doing the directing ever since," Lapp said.

Now in it's 50th year, Grand Ledge's largest event brings out artists and art lovers from across the state.

"We had a booth here me and my sisters and my mom years ago in the 70s, and I sold my pottery way back then I was in college," said Tam Wolfe, a long-time Grand Ledge resident and artist.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020 and the art fair was put on hold, they haven't been able to fully recover from it financially. To ensure the 50th anniversary of the fair and the Ledge Craft Lane store front this year, Lapp is looking for sponsors.

"Little donations from 100 people can change the way our business is run for the next five years," she said.

She hopes that with the help of the community, the art fair will hold the same weight 50 years from now.

To contribute to the fair, Lapp made a GoFundMe page to accept all donations.

