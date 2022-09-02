Grand Ledge is once again hosting their annual photo contest

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — We take photos of our surroundings all the time, but this time, you can possibly get a prize and city-wide recognition for it.

Grand Ledge is having their annual photo contest again this year, and the Downtown Development Authority is looking forward to the variety of photos.

"The DDA did a photo contest in 2017. That was super successful. We received lots of entries, and just beautiful, beautiful scenery here in Grand Ledge. So we wanted to do it again this year just to showcase this community, and show people what Grand Ledge really looks like kind of from the inside," Amy Hoyes, executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce, explained.

Hoyes says what they are looking for in a photo is anything special to Grand Ledge.

"So you've got the community feel, you've got the river, the scenery, the ledges, just whatever people feel like submitting. There's a lot of things, I think that that can be captured by different people through a different lens, and what different people view as wonderful scenery in Grand Ledge" she said.

The deadline to submit your photos is Nov. 1 then Nov. 3 through Nov. 17 the public is going to get a chance to look at these photos and decide. After that, 10 images will be selected, and the Downtown Development Authority will then make the final selections.

These photos will be used as official marketing and promotional photographs for the city on all platforms.

The grand prize winner will receive $200, the runner up will receive $100 and the eight selected honorable mentions will receive $25 each. To find more information about the contest and how to enter, you can visit Grand Ledge's official website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

