Grand Ledge ice cream shop slammed with business as summer approaches

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — No matter your favorite flavor, Lick-ity Split has got you covered on hot days like last week.

“Business is always about as good as the weather. This year, the weather hit right away, so we're jumping and we're stoked to be out here.” said Adam Yee, owner of Lick-ity Split.

The ice cream shop has been in business for 78 years, 35 of them under the ownership of Adam Yee and his family, and he looks forward to the same things each summer.

“Good weather, happy kids, happy faces and lots of ice cream,“ Yee said.

Grand Ledge residents wasted no time in coming out to Bridge Street to grab their favorites like the cookie monster.

“We make the cookies in house. We start with the cookie and vanilla ice cream,” Yee said as he made the fan favorite.

And ultimately, residents were giving love to a local business that loves them back.

“I love to help the community in any way I can. I mean, all day, I just get to serve kids ice cream, so that's about as good as it gets.” Yee said.

