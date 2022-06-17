Grand Ledge hosts Yankee Doodle Day Saturday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Saturday will be Yankee Doodle Day in Grand Ledge.

The day will start with the Market on the Grand at 9 a.m. followed by a parade at 11 a.m.

Grand Ledge will offer a variety of activities for children from noon to 3 p.m., including a bounce house, balloon twisting, face painting, kids police IDs, pony rides and a touch-a-truck.

There will be food trucks and drinks as well as live music throughout the day.

Military veterans will be honored with a Salute to America. Fireworks will start around 10 p.m. and can be watched from various spots throughout the city, including Jaycee Park, Riverfront Park, Bridge Street Plaza, Fitzgerald Memorial Field and the River Walk Trail.

South Bridge Street will be closed to vehicle traffic at dusk.

