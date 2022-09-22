Grand Ledge hosted their Annual Fall Business Expo Thursday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge's Annual Fall Business Expo is back again Thursday, and community members are excited to meet their local business leaders.

"The business expo, we do it once a year in the fall, and we like to showcase our business to really let them do some outreach. To let people know about their services, their programs," said Amy Hoyes, Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Grand Ledge City Hall hosted the annual event that turned out to be a bit smaller compared to previous years but still offered a variety of about 20 different businesses.

"We've got kind of the gamit. We've got the school system, we have insurance, financial banks, eyes optometry is here, the event is sponsored by the," Hoyes said.

The event gives residents a small taste of all the chamber member-run businesses in the city. The city of Grand Ledge has about 220 businesses that are a part of the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce and 67 businesses owned by friends of the chamber.

Amy Hoyes says the city hopes residents will come by to learn about different resources in the community but to also learn more about all the available resources at City Hall.

If you missed Thursday's business expo, here is a list of the Grand Ledge businesses that participated in the event.

