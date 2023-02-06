Grand Ledge High School graduate opens new rail bike tour business

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — This story to the tracks starts in the classroom of Grand Ledge High School (GLHS). Just a few years ago, Macie Hefron walked the halls of GLHS as a student, and from there, she went to a job at the Michigan Department of Transportation.

"I gained a super huge passion for the railroad industry, so much more than what I ever thought it was," Macie said.

Now, she's graduated to the newest chapter in her life which is Wheels on Rails.

"Wheels on Rails is the very first real biking business in the state of Michigan. We allow anyone and everyone to come and ride on special manufactured railroad bikes that ride on an auto service railroad tracks," Macie explained.

Grand Ledge doesn't have any inactive routes at the moment, so Macie took her business up north to Traverse City. With her idea being so unique, Macie has gotten a lot of feedback.

"It's been so fun to share it with the community because the community has been on my side," she said. "There's so much potential in the future, and I'm just really excited to be able to be the first one and serve the ins and outs of the railroad industry in a safe manner."

Wheels on Rails will officially be open for business this summer, but they are already 80% booked so be sure to reserve your spots fast.

