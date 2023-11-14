Grand Ledge High School gets a new health center focused on physical and mental health

Grand Ledge Public Schools and Eaton RESA partnered up and later received a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for a new health center

The health center will be located inside Grand Ledge High School and will be available to students across the district

The center will have resources available to students by early 2023

A new health center is coming to Grand Ledge Public Schools... Assisting with not only physical health but mental health as well

Through a partnership with Eaton RESA and GLPS... The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is funding a new health center open to students across the district.

Officials say it will help them add to the care provided by the two district nurses.. With the goal to get students health care and screenings and mental health support...

"Not having to leave your school and travel to Lansing to see a mental health professional and then either miss that day or travel all the way back to Grand Ledge... They are really excited about having those services right there in their school"

Grand Ledge High School plans to have resources available to students by January 1st

