Grand Ledge gears up for the biggest Night Lights Christmas Parade yet

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in Bridge Street Plaza; parade starts at 7 p.m.

Over 100 vehicles and 70+ groups will light up downtown Grand Ledge.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors in the Grand Ledge bus garage are preparing their display.

“It’s a big thing I’ve been doing for several years, I’m going to be driving the bus this year.” Said Eddie Shaw, Grand Ledge Public Schools.

And bigger than ever this year, Amy Hoyes, who taking part in organizing the parade is excited to see what's to come.

“This is the biggest Christmas parade we’ve ever had, we have the largest number of participants, the largest number of businesses, and the largest number of vehicles in the parade.” Amy Hoyes, Grand Ledge Chamber.

She says the effort she sees put in by the community is special.

“To me it’s just such a big undertaking to put all those lights on all those trucks and trailers and floats and I think it’s such a great testament how much he will care about the community that they wanna spend so much time working on these.” Said Hoyes.

Back at the Grand Ledge Bus Garage, school staff are putting the finishing touches on their Bus, it will be heading down Bridge Street on Friday.

“The drivers, Leslie, just put out there on the board that we need help on Monday. This is what happens.” Said Shaw.

“This is all volunteers they come in between their routes. They work their morning shifts they come in, they help out.” Said Leslie Wright-Wainman.

Over 70 groups and businesses will head through downtown Grand Ledge for the Annual Night Lights Christmas Parade.

The Parade will start at 7 pm with festivities starting in the Bridge Street plaza at 4 pm.

Neighbors will see over 100 vehicles decked out for the holidays.

“It’s all about community seeing everybody on the side of the road get excited seeing students that we that regularly drive seeing the teachers that we see at our schools. It’s just that everybody comes together. It’s a wonderful event.” Said Nicole Freels.

If you'd like to see the bus fully lit and finished, you'll have to attend the parade.

And for neighbors attending, Hoyes has this recommendation.

“Plan an early dress warm planning evening of it and don’t forget after the parade Santa will be in the Opera House handing out candy canes, and taking pictures with families” Said Hoyes.

MORE INFO ON THE PARADE

