Grand Ledge food pantry seeks expansion as community need grows

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Believers Food Pantry in Grand Ledge has grown from a small closet to a full operation, but as community need increases, they're running out of space.



Believers Food Pantry in Grand Ledge is serving more than 200 neighbors weekly.

The pantry has seen an increase of more than 150 additional people per month compared to last year.

Organizers are seeking donations and grants to expand their cramped space.

Each bell ding at the pantry represents another neighbor receiving food assistance. For families like Lee Ford and her son, Morgan, the support has been helpful.

"This food pantry has been a lifeline for us. We've had a lot of twists and turns in our lives that were unexpected," Lee Ford said.

The pantry has provided stability that extends beyond just putting food on the table.

"We have a roof over our head, now we have food on our table, and that makes us able to help with other things like our health, my kids' school, and things like that," Ford said.

Sandee Engardio, director of operations at the Believers Food Pantry, showed me the room they're hoping to expand into as demand continues to rise.

"We are way outgrowing our space that we have right now; we've acquired this space to expand what we have," Engardio said.

Behind the walls they hope to remove is an operation organizing large amounts of food.

"We brought back over 4,500 pounds, which is over 2 tons of food, and that will be gone at the end of the week," Engardio said.

The pantry is now serving approximately 750 people monthly, an increase from last year.

"Last year, we fed 7,102 people. This year so far, we have fed almost 6,000 people; there is a need from all over," Engardio said.

Running entirely on donations and grants, the pantry is seeking community support to fund its expansion.

"We just need the funding, we need people to partner with us to be able to create that space," Engardio said.

For the Ford family, who require gluten- and dairy-free food options, the pantry's approach has made a difference.

"This is a place of miracles, like they have given me something so I don't have to worry about my children," Ford said.

