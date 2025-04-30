Grand Ledge food bank sees growing need, seeks help for accessibility upgrade

Volunteers in Grand Ledge are serving hundreds of families annually through the local food bank.

As demand increases, efforts are underway to expand the pantry’s reach and install a new accessible door to better serve the community.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are helping neighbors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s a well-oiled machine running here in Grand Ledge — where over 30 volunteers pack carts for neighbors in need.

“It started in about 1994,” said Mary Holz, director of the Grand Ledge Seventh-day Adventist food bank.

Since then, they’ve expanded from a small room to a full gym.

Despite its makeshift setup, the only signs are the basketball hoops on the wall and the doorways that make it difficult for neighbors to come and go.

And the number of people going through those doors is expanding.

“Gradually we’ve expanded to where we’re seeing close to 600 families, almost 2,000 people that we’re serving here every year,” Holz said.

I recently told you about the Fretail Store closing at the Lansing Mall.

Now, some of those neighbors are finding their way here.

“Did you come here today because the Fretail is closed, by chance?” I asked.

“Yes,” said neighbor Lisa Vantress, who made the trip from Delta Township, picking up groceries including meat and produce.

“Usually it lasts us for about a month because it is just my son and I. It means a lot to me because I can make anything and everything.

Holz said the need in Grand Ledge is often overlooked.

“Often Grand Ledge is viewed as kind of an affluent town, but there is a need and it kind of goes unnoticed,” she said.

A new door at the distribution center is needed — but it’s estimated to cost around $10,000.

Despite the price, Holz hopes to serve everyone comfortably.

“We have clients in wheelchairs and clients that don't get around well, and it would just make it so much easier for them to access the building,” she said.

Donations can be made by check, in person, at the Grand Ledge Seventh-day Adventist - Food Distribution Center located at 4980 Burt Ave, Grand Ledge, MI 48837.

