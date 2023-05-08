Grand Ledge fire department honors fallen firefighters with red lights outside the station

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Fire Department last weekend was lit up by the sun during the day and lit up with red lights by night.

"The red lights on the front of our station are for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. It basically signifies for us supporting all the heroes that have fallen before us supporting their families, their friends," said Monica Drolett, a paramedic with the department.

National Firefighter Day was last Thursday, and this effort was something that fire department did to show support.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, 79 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2022, and fire departments across the country, including here in Grand Ledge, felt it was important to continue honoring those who lost their lives to help others.

"We decided to that it's important for us to be involved in this and kind of show our support. I think it's newer for our department as well. We haven't done it before. So this is the first year that we've done it. But again, it's just to show our support and kind of remember those that have gone before us, and all the hard work and the effort and the sacrifice that they've made for us," Drolett explained.

