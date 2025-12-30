Grand Ledge farm sanctuary seeks winter volunteers and tree donations

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A Grand Ledge farm sanctuary that cares for older and disabled farm animals is facing seasonal challenges and needs community support to continue its mission.



The sanctuary loses 30% of its volunteer base during winter months when students return to school

Nearly 100 volunteers currently help care for rescued farm animals that would otherwise be euthanized

Christmas tree donations are needed to feed goats and sheep as an eco-friendly disposal alternative

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary, which rescues farm animals that would otherwise be euthanized, relies on just under 100 volunteers to care for its residents. However, winter brings staffing difficulties that impact daily operations.

"We have 30% of our volunteers as students so we lose 30% of our volunteer base and that impacts us negatively, so we'd like to increase our volunteer base with people who are non-students to get through the low times," Bob Worthy, director of Mitten Misfits, said.

The sanctuary welcomes new volunteers regardless of experience level. Volunteer Ricky Valles Jr. encourages community members to get involved.

"Come on down we'll find a spot for you, It doesn't have to be with the animals, if you're scared we'll show you how," Valles said.

Beyond volunteer support, the sanctuary has a unique post-holiday request: donations of real Christmas trees for the goats and sheep.

"It's a lot better of a way to repurpose your tree rather than a land fill," Worthy said.

The sanctuary offers volunteer orientations for those interested in helping with animal care and facility maintenance throughout the winter months.

