Grand Ledge farm sanctuary seeks summer volunteers to care for rescued animals

Summer brings new challenges to Mitten Misfits farm sanctuary in Grand Ledge as many college student volunteers return home for the break.

"A lot of people with a lot of passion give them a lot of support," said Bob Worthy, director at Mitten Misfits.

The sanctuary, which cares for more than 100 animals, is now seeking additional help to maintain operations during the summer months.

"Our volunteers range from 82 to 14, and they come out to take care of the animals and the animals take care of them," Worthy said.

With approximately 30 percent of their volunteer workforce being college students who leave for summer, the farm faces a seasonal shortage.

"We really need to look at adding some more volunteers and so if anyone in the summer who's off work or wanted to do something and contribute to a really nice organization, we would love it," Worthy said.

Most animals at the sanctuary are older and might otherwise have been euthanized, though there are exceptions like Princeton, a young goat recently taken in.

"Princeton here is one of our newer, younger goats," Worthy said.

Princeton was rescued after animal control contacted the sanctuary because they lacked space for goats.

"Found in the city of Lansing with a collar-dragging leash," Worthy said.

Jim Shaft is among the volunteers helping care for animals like Princeton.

"I started out just to spend time with my son," Shaft said.

What began as family bonding has evolved into a meaningful commitment to animals in need.

"It's a little rewarding when you come in here, even if you're having a bad day, you meet some of the residents here. It helps," Shaft said.

Beyond animal care, Shaft has found community through his volunteer work.

"I've met some wonderful people here through doing it, and I share it with other people who will hopefully come over and do the same thing," Shaft said.

The sanctuary welcomes visitors and potential volunteers to attend an orientation to learn how they can contribute.

"We can accommodate anybody, even if somebody wants to come out, with a special skill, say, an administrative skill, we can utilize that," Worthy said.

For more information about volunteering at Mitten Misfits, visit fox47news.com.

