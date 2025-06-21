Grand Ledge families beat the heat at Yankee Doodle Day celebrations

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Families and vendors braved the summer heat to enjoy the Market on the Grand as part of Yankee Doodle Day festivities in Grand Ledge.



"It's a little hot out here today," said Monica Vandersteen.

"It's very hot," Said Amanda Henderson.

The Grand Ledge Fire Department took extra precautions to ensure safety during the hot weather event.

"We bring in extra people, we make sure they are hydrated, we make sure we have water on all the vehicles," Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman said.

Roman emphasized that staying hydrated is crucial when balancing summer fun and summer heat.

"It gets warm, it gets hot and people need to hydrate," Roman said.

The fire chief also recommended wearing light-colored clothing and finding ways to limit time in direct sunlight to avoid heat exhaustion.

"Get into the store a little bit, go shopping, get out of that heat, get out of that sunshine," Roman said.

Vendors at the event, like the Class of 1975 who organized a bake sale to fund their next reunion, came prepared for the high temperatures.

"I've got an electric fan, a nice cool cloth around my neck and a great big glass of cold water," Jane Millbrook said.

Families like the Hendersons also planned ahead for the heat.

"I put on sunscreen, I've got water, I put on a sundress, and now we're at the splash pad," Amanda Henderson said.

The splash pad quickly became the go-to spot for families looking to cool off and let children burn energy despite the summer heat.

After enjoying activities in the sun, some families joined the Yankee Doodle Day parade on their bikes, while others cheered from the curb with friends and family.

"We are a small family so getting to be involved in the community and hang out with friends it's nice," Henderson said.

As more summer events approach, residents are encouraged to prepare for the heat by staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, and taking breaks from direct sunlight.

