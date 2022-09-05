Grand Ledge community rallying together for man to get new bike

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — When Josh McLaughlin heard that Grand Ledge resident John needed a new bike, he took to Facebook asking for resources and leads on a new one.

According the the Facebook post, McLaughlin said John's bike needed new tires and the chain kept falling off and decided it would be easier to get a new one instead of fixing the one he has now. Little did he expect his post to blow up with the Grand Ledge community rallying together to help.

With over 120 comments and 29 shares of people asking how they could help, McLaughlin decided to make a GoFund me to raise money for a new bike.

He set the goal to $350, but within just a few hours of the fundraiser going live, the page far exceeded that goal. Within 24 hours, McLaughlin has raised over $1,500 and hopes to provide John with not only a new bike, but also accessories, safety equipment and the rest going to the family for anything else they may need.

The fundraiser is still on going. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

