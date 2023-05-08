Grand Ledge community rallies to host unforgettable junior prom

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — On Saturday, Grand Ledge High School juniors had their prom as they do each year, but this year was a little bit different.

"We found out that the prom wasn't going to be for juniors this year, just the seniors. We really thought about these kids. These are the kids that were freshmen in 2020, and they really missed out on their freshman year," said Michelle Cichon, a volunteer with the prom.

"I was actually at his house, and I was so upset about it. Like I already bought my dress and everything and I was like, oh, gosh," said junior Taylor Jaboroski

But luckily for Taylor and her classmates, the community came to the rescue to put on this year's junior prom all through volunteers, donations and love for these kids.

Grand Ledge businesses, including 1945 Event Co., Lo Brands It, Rebel Mimi Boutique and more came to together to provide decor and food for the prom.

"We just didn't really want them to have to miss another memorable high school experience with their peers, so we just really wanted to put something together that they could do and just have that memory," Cichon said.

Students like Taylor and her date Ethan are proof that this year's junior prom is appreciated by all.

"I'm glad that at least we get one," Taylor said. "I'm just happy!"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

