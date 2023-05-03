Grand Ledge coffee shop celebrates Michigan landscapes

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — In Toads, a coffee shop located in downtown Grand Ledge, the owners Chris and Tosha Haman hope that every visitor that comes in leaves with a cup of coffee and a new appreciation for Michigan.

When they first decided to open a business a few years ago, the question was how would they make their shop different than the rest.

"The theme we wanted to kind of celebrate the parks and celebrate in Michigan. We feel like Michigan and Grand Ledge is very, has very amazing landscapes," Chris said.

With that idea in mind, in March 2022, Toads was born.

"I don't feel like the landscapes in Michigan and in Grand Rapids are appreciated as much as they should be. We have lots of ledges, lots of cliffs, rivers, lakes, amazing hiking around here and just kind of wanted to want to celebrate that," he continued.

More than one year since they opened, that idea has been warmly received by customers.

"Recently, we've had a lot of new people come in, say like, oh, I've seen, I've just heard people talk about this place, and usually everybody that comes in, they're just looking around and they're just like, 'oh my gosh, I love this place like it feels it's just so inviting,'" said Toads barista Vanessa Haman, who is Chris' niece.

A year in the Grand Ledge community, they're still reminded everyday by their customers that they made the right choice.

"They've kind of grown to feel like family," Haman said.

"My favorite part is the customers that enjoy the space having people come in and just tell me that they love the place. That's my favorite most rewarding part of it all," Chris said.

