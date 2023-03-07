Grand Ledge church hosts a stuff the truck event to collect food for their pantry

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — In either snow, thunder or shine, these Grand Ledge community members were determined to be posted outside for their Stuff the Truck event.

"As Michiganders we're a pretty hardy bunch, so the snow didn't deter us. We at no time were going to cancel the truck event," said Don Shepard, community outreach coordinator for Believers Christian Church

The event happened the day after Friday's snow storm, but the sunshine came out just in time for the church's annual event.

"We serve about 331 families on a monthly basis providing them with meals, so today, we're trying to build a truck and restock the pantry in order to serve those families," Shepard explained.

Believers Christian Church uses their outreach program to find families in need and provide them with resources with help from the community.

"Everybody's been very gracious. We've been receiving cash and check donations along with food. We've had an innumerable number of folks who stopped by to drop off food," Shepard said.

And that very same community showed up throughout the weekend and provide all kinds of items for the church's pantry. The first day they received about 15 to 20 cases of canned goods and boxed goods.

"We're going to go on with the weather you know rain, snow, sleet or hail. We were going to continue and stock this truck," Shepard said.

