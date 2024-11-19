Grand Ledge Charities Giving Form sees rising demand for holiday support

The community giving form had 626 Grand Ledge neighbors sign up for help.

The list provided for needs such as utility bills, holiday meals, clothing, and more.

Watch the video above to see the need that grand ledge charities are stepping up to meet.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We saw a massive amount of people sign up." Said Hoyes.

The need prompted Amy Hoyes, organizer of the community giving form to evaluate if the need can be met.

"Some of the non-profits could not fulfill that capacity when we looked at the numbers. We had 626 people signed up by the beginning of November." Said Hoyes.

The form featured Grand Ledge Charities Giving assistance for needs such as utility bills, clothing, food, and even Christmas toys. Neighbors could sign up to ask for the help they need.

Hoyes said the response to Thanksgiving meals was humbling.

"We had a real realization of people that needed a Thanksgiving meal provided for, obviously with inflation and the cost of groceries, turkeys are more expensive, food is more expensive, when we ran the numbers of how many turkeys we needed that was one of the big deciding factors to take the form down." Said Hoyes.

It wasn't just Thanksgiving meals, one of the charities on the form is the Grand Ledge Shopping Tour.

They provide children in Grand Ledge with clothing essentials and toys during Christmas.

Ariel Backus is on the board for the shopping you. She said the level of need they're seeing is new.

"Compared to previous years, we've seen a drastic increase in the need for children needing support this holiday season." Said Backus.

The shopping tour says toy donations have slowed since the pandemic, so they are asking neighbors to donate using an Amazon list to meet new demands.

"You know, you want to be able to help, but it makes you sad knowing that there are so many children in our community that need these items this holiday season." Said Backus.

Those who still have a specific need this holiday season or who would like to help can reach out to the Grand Ledge Chamber.

Grand Ledge Chamber

Grand Ledge Shopping Tour

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

