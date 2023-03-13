Grand Ledge celebrates St. Patrick's Day early with their annual parade

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand ledge got their St. Patrick's Day celebrations started early this year with a parade on Saturday.

"We have a beautiful day today. And a lot of people came out to have a good time," said Keith Mulder, mayor of Grand Ledge.

The parade was filled with excited community members who were honored to be apart of this yearly tradition.

"Grand Ledge High School cheer team had a cheer clinic that my 6 year old was involved with, and they got to march in the parade, and she's very excited about it," said one Grand Ledge mom.

This event included a visit from some local Girl Scouts who said their favorite part of the parade was the music. That music was the sounds of the Glen Erin Pipe Band who led the way of the parade, and this year was special to them.

"Last year was a little cold. It was in single digits. We didn't play in that parade, and of course, two years before that COVID, and we didn't play those parades, but it's a beautiful sunny day today. I'm happy to be here with the members of the band," said bass drummer David Price.

The day included visits from community favorites like the police and fire departments, Wacousta Elementary and Grand Ledge High School, and everyone in attendance enjoyed seeing the community coming together once again.

"It's a lot of fun to get everybody in the community together. We can all go out for the fellowship of being a community" Mayor Mulder said.

