Grand Ledge businesses come together to host Grand Ledge High School junior prom

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge High School recently announced this year's prom will only be for seniors, breaking away from a tradition that once welcomed both juniors and seniors.

The community is now banding together to roll out the red carpet for those juniors to have a prom of their own.

"I have four kids in the district. I actually don't have a junior this year, but I am, I am passionate about the community. I'm a passionate parent," said Jes Melton.

Melton along with other passionate community members came together after hearing the news about this year's prom.

“In the past, the prom has always been for juniors and seniors, and this year was cut down just to seniors,” said Laura Chapell, Lo Brands It owner.

Laura and Brittany Chesney are just two of many who stepped in to help the cause.

"We're born and raised here and to give back in that way to think if we were juniors and we weren't able to have prom, the disappointment that would be overwhelming entering the summer to senior year,” they said.

These business owners spent Saturday morning accepting donations and snacks from their storefronts with the hope of raising enough funds to bring the independent junior prom to life during the first weekend of May.

"We wanted to make sure the students really knew that we care about them. We want to make sure that they have a good experience," Melton said. "Everybody deserves to have a prom. And so when it came to our attention that they may not, it was really important for us to figure out a way to give them.”

So far, they have received countless food donations and free services as well $600 in cash to make this junior prom a night to remember.

