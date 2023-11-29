Grand Ledge businesses band together for a holiday giveaway

26 businesses that occupy Bridge Street in Grand Ledge are hosting the Bridge Street merchants gold star giveaway

We spoke with two participating business owners who say this a celebration of community and small business

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Its Giving Tuesday and local Grand Ledge businesses are choosing to give back to the community this holiday season through the luck of the draw...

Whether it's refurbishing an old table

"And a lot times its grandmas table... Its a table they ate Christmas dinner at"

Or just a walk next door to see a familiar face..

Bridge Street has many meanings to many people...

"I've been in Grand Ledge my whole life and I was the floral manager at Macdowells flowers for 30 years"

And now this string of local businesses that are full of memories are showing the meaning of Christmas giving through the Bridge Street merchants gold star giveaway..

"Which has 26 stores that have donated items into 3 baskets every store that you come into that has a star in the window on bridge street you can enter in"

It'll be an extra couple of presents for several people here in Grand Ledge

But these shops and stores get a gift of their own...

"Just generate some excitement for the holidays and foot traffic"

"And we also wanted to show the appreciate the business we get on bridge street"

All while keeping business in the city

"When you keep your dollars local it just helps everyone in the community."

You can visit any of the participating stores between now and December 13th to enter to win and the drawing will be December 16th

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

