Grand Ledge boy remembered at candlelight vigil after fatal bike crash

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Police are still investigating how a 12-year-old boy from Grand Ledge was killed last Thursday while riding his bike as family and friends mourned his memory at Beagle Middle School during a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.



Michael Sammon, 12, of Grand Ledge, was honored by community members at a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Sammon died last Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Sammon's sister spoke to Fox 47 News to tell us about who her brother was.

A boy, identified by family as Michael Sammon, was struck by a vehicle last week as he was riding his bicycle on Willow Highway near I-96 in Delta Township, according to Eaton County Sheriff's deputies. Sammon died at the scene according to police.

"He was the most kind, gentle-hearted, light-spirited, funniest, risk-taking little boy you would ever meet," said Gracie Montague, Sammon's sister.

It's not easy telling the story of a boy taken too soon — one who helped push the bad aside.

"Every time you were sad, he would make you laugh," said Montague. "If somebody hurt you, he would make it better and make the pain go away."

The weight of Sammon's loss was evident at the vigil outside the middle school where he attended. A shaking Montague, with her mom Jenny silently holding a bouquet of flowers to her left, took a moment to talk about her brother.

"[Michael] loved fixing things. Anything he could get his hands on. He loved cars. He loved Little Caesars pizza and Powerade," said Montague.

Nearly a week after the tragedy, a large turnout gathered in his honor.

"The support feels amazing and I'm grateful for every single person who has supported us," Montague said.

The family released a lantern with the words "Mommy loves you" into the sky. A sign that Sammon's spirit now rests in the heavens above his hometown.

"It gives us comfort that he is riding his bike with God and in the arms of Jesus... and he will forever be missed," Montague said.

