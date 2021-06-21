Grand Ledge Board of Education to resume meeting that was called early amidst public comment section

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Tonight, the Grand Ledge School Board will reconvene at Grand Ledge High School to finish what became a highly contentious meeting last week. The June 14 meeting was dismissed before the board voted on any actionable items after the public comment section became too raucous.

Among the diverted action items was the contract approval of the incoming superintendent, Dr. Marcus Davenport. His contract is expected to be approved by the board Monday evening.

Parents and community members discussed several issues in the public comment portion of the evening, but the most divisive issues were the return to in-person learning in the Fall and the potential implementation of Critical race theory in Grand Ledge Curriculum.

Critical race theory has been a hot-button topic across the country and right here in Michigan as more schools discuss introducing the analytical lens typically used on college campuses to examine racism at institutional and systemic levels.

Implementation of the new curriculum is not an actionable item. Therefore, it won’t be voted on in this meeting. As more states continue to discuss legislation surrounding curriculum of its kind, the discussion doesn’t seem to be dying down in Grand Ledge.

Margo Susnjar is a Grand Ledge parent who wasn’t at the original meeting but she took to Facebook to share her disappointment with the Grand Ledge community.

Susnjar and a group of parents are calling for a “large, peaceful” group to attend tonight’s meeting in hopes of welcoming Dr. Davenport as superintendent and advocating for critical race theory curriculum.

In a news tip received by Fox 47 News, some parents allege curriculum focused on race theory would be indoctrinating “white self-loathing” among students and staff in the district.

Updates to follow after the 6 p.m. meeting held in the Grand Ledge Auditorium.

