Grand Ledge BBQ contest raises funds for veteran and youth programs

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Over a dozen backyard grill masters from across Michigan and one from Texas served up their best barbecue at American Legion Post 48 in Grand Ledge to support veteran and youth programs.



The Sons of the American Legion hosted a Red White and Blue BBQ contest on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will support veteran and youth programs.

The team from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge won the best BBQ prize.

Neighbors enjoyed food, giveaways and fun activities while backyard grill masters competed for the best BBQ ribs.

The event was a collaborative effort between four entities at Post 48 including the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary and Riders.

"There is a lot of people who cares about this community. This event was done with a lot of donations a lot of service donations, and a lot of volunteer work to put this all on," Bryan Grannis said.

Grannis organized the event that brought the community together while raising funds for important causes.

The team from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Ledge took home the top prize for best BBQ.

