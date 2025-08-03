Grand Ledge Art Fair draws thousands for 52nd annual event

Thousands of neighbors gathered at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge Saturday for the 52nd annual Art Fair, featuring more than 150 vendors selling their creations.

Organizer Stephene Lapp said this year's fair had record attendance, with thousands of people browsing the diverse array of artwork and handcrafted items.

For many attendees like Juliette Kaltenberg, the fair provided an opportunity to reconnect with friends while supporting local artists.

"My best friend's in town. I haven't seen her in a while, and we both really love art. We actually love supporting local businesses, and just getting out and seeing nature," Kaltenberg said.

Beyond showcasing art, the annual event serves a deeper purpose as a fundraiser for local nonprofit Ledge Craft Lane to support their local building.

"I think community events like this are super important," Kaltenberg said.

