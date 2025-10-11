Grand Ledge Area Fire Department marks 160 years with open house

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Fire Department opened its doors to the community Saturday, marking a milestone 160 years of protecting residents and showcasing how firefighting has evolved from bucket brigades to modern equipment. The annual open house served as both a celebration of the department's rich history and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of firefighters.



Saturday was about inspiring the future, honoring the past, and showing off the newest gear used by today's firefighters.

Fire Chief Michael Roman spoke about the significance of the milestone celebration.

"It's 160 years, 160 years of history, 160 years of starting out with what they called the bucket brigade and we have one of the buckets here on our station and it's an awesome thing to see if you've never seen one," Roman said.

The bucket from the old bucket brigade along with a firefighting helmet from the early 1900s was just some of the history the department showed neighbors.

Roman brought his grandson Graham to the event, introducing him as his "future fire chief."

The department says they're looking forward to next year's open house.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

