Grand Ledge, an already growing city, is bringing more renovations downtown

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Downtown Grand Ledge is changing by the day and more changes could be coming to Bridge Street and beyond.

Grand Ledge was one of the 10 communities awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation last year for Grand Renovations, which plans to enhance and improve areas throughout downtown, including South Bridge Street, West River Street, Island Park entrance, Riverfront Park and North Bridge Street.

This estimated $3.9 million infrastructure project is the beginning stages but is expected to tackle continued development of Jaycee Park, downtown parking, pedestrian safety and downtown streetscape.

Grand Ledge city leaders are working to approve engineer bids at this time.

