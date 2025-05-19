Grand Ledge 5K raises funds for marching band program

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — More than 70 runners participated in the Comet Run Walk 5K on Sunday to support the Grand Ledge Marching Band's upcoming season.



The event helps raise money for the band program's various expenses, including travel, equipment, uniforms and more.

Band director John Szczerowski said fundraisers like this are crucial for the program.

"Fundraisers like this mean everything for the band there's so many additional costs that a lot of people don't know that happened with our program, so all that, even if it's just a little bit a little bit goes a long way so these fundraisers are everything for us," Szczerowski said.

The marching band plays a significant role in school pride at Grand Ledge, with students dedicating substantial time and effort to performances throughout the year.

