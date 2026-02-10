WAVERLY, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation Tuesday requiring all school districts to create action plans banning cell phone use during classroom instruction, with policies taking effect next fall.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation requiring all Michigan school districts to create cell phone restriction plans by next fall.

Teachers report improved student grades, better attention, and increased comprehension when phones are restricted during class.

The law gives school boards, principals, and teachers state authority to enforce phone policies with flexibility in implementation methods.

The bipartisan bills give schools state authority to enforce cell phone restrictions in classrooms.

WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs bills banning student cell phone use during instructional time

Gov. Whitmer signs bills banning student cell phone use during class time

"Putting a state law behind something we've been trying to do for years is a beautiful thing," Waverly High School Superintendent Glenn Mitcham said.

At Waverly High School in Delta Township, math teacher Carcia Young already requires students to turn off and put away their phones during class time.

"I'm noticing students' grades are getting better," Young said. "It does have students show some sense of responsibility to keep it away."

Young said she's seen immediate improvements in student engagement and comprehension.

"The students admit to me they notice when they are off of their devices they understand more, there's less of me having to repeat myself because they are giving their full attention to me during instructional time," Young said.

The new law allows schools flexibility in how they implement phone restrictions, from requiring devices to be turned off and stored to using phone pouches.

Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel, who helped introduce the legislation, said the law provides crucial backing for educators.

"It gives the elected school board members, the school board members the principals and teachers the authority of the state behind them," Tisdel said.

Whitmer said the legislation will establish consistent standards across Michigan schools.

"Today's new law will get every school up to speed and up to a standard that we expect from Michigan districts," Whitmer said.

The action plans must be developed and ready for implementation when the 2026-27 school year begins.

"For me this is a beginning, this is a very good start," Tisdel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.