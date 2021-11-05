GM's Lansing Delta Township plant will shut down to prepare for production of new GMC Acadia SUV

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Michigan — General Motors' Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant will shut down temporarily starting in late December to prepare for production of the new GMC Acadia SUV.

The shut down will start in late December. According to a company spokesperson, the first week will be the holiday week when there is typically no production for employees. During that time, there will be facility and equipment modifications at the plant.

It will remain down for three weeks in January when approximately 2,300 employees will be laid off. There will be additional down weeks later in the year.

Moving Acadia production to the Lansing Delta Township plant represents a $100 million investment, according to GM.

