GM Lansing Delta Township plant reopens after 12-week shutdown

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Workers at GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant returned to work this morning after being shut down for 12 weeks.

The plant had been closed since July 19 due to the semiconductor chip shortage. Today, 2,400 employees returned to the plant.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity constrained vehicles,” said spokeswoman Erin Davis.

The Lansing Delta Township plant produces Chevy Traverses and Buick Enclaves.

This was the second shut down at the Delta plant this year due to the chip shortage. The Lansing Grand River plant shut down once.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

