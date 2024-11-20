GM Lansing Delta Township plant ramps up production with third shift revival

The GM Lansing Delta Township plant has reinstated its third shift, bringing on 1,100 new employees, including 1,000 production workers, to meet the high demand for SUVs like the GMC Acadia.

Local businesses, like Tony M’s restaurant, are already seeing a positive impact from the plant’s increased activity, with hopes of extending hours to accommodate the growing workforce.

Watch the video above to see how the return of the third shift at GM Lansing Delta Township is impacting workers, production, and nearby businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"There’s opportunity here like never before."

Wayne Bunce has been with GM for over 40 years and says this is an exciting time for the company, as the third shift at the GM Lansing Delta Township plant runs at full speed.

“Well, it definitely means job security,” Said Bunce.

With that job security comes opportunity, which Bunce says should be embraced.

“There are a lot of opportunities for new tradespeople to join. Products are selling, and we just can’t build enough of them. It’s great to see everything growing.” Said Bunce.

In 2017, GM eliminated the third shift, but it recently returned with the reintroduction of the GMC Acadia to the assembly line.

“We had to bring on 1,100 new people—1,000 production team members, 50 skilled trades workers, and 50 salaried employees as well,” Said Fred Woodhams, GM Lansing Delta Communications Director.

Starting in early 2024, employees were hired and trained.

“There was a significant learning curve for many new employees, but now we’re in steady-state production. About every minute, a new SUV rolls off the line here at GM Lansing Delta Township.” Said Woodhams.

As production ramps up inside the plant, local businesses outside hope to see more customers.

“We’re excited. We’re hoping to extend our hours,” said Tamara Farrell, owner of Tony M’s, a restaurant near the GM plant.

Farrell says the reintroduction of the third shift is creating more opportunities for GM employees to stop in.

“This is like a second home for many of them. We’ve already started seeing some employees from the first shift come in during the afternoons. It’s been a while since they’ve been able to do that.” Said Farrell.

Back at the plant, GM says they’re still in the process of hiring to meet demand.

“We’ll be holding a hiring fair this Thursday and Saturday to recruit electricians and mechanical repair technicians,” Said Woodhams.

GM Job Fair

