GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant shut down until late January

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant began a shutdown on Monday that will last until late January.

The plant will be closed through the week of Jan. 17 according to a GM spokesperson, in order to get facility and equipment modifications to accommodate future products.

In 2020, GM confirmed investments in five Michigan plants including the Lansing Delta Township Plant and announced plans to move production of GMC Acadia to the plant.

The plant currently produces Buick Enclaves and Chevy Traverses.

There are eleven down weeks planned for 2022. The 2,300 employees with the plant will be compensated during the shutdown.

