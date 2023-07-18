General Motors unveils new 2024 Traverse at Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant

DELTA TWP, Mich. — Monday was a big day for General Motors and car lovers across mid-Michigan as the company revealed its newest 2024 Traverse at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

"I'm really excited about what the designers have done with this, and I think it's gonna give us a new opportunity that we've not had in the past," said Scott Bell, Chevrolet's global vice president.

With a new truck-like design and 2.5 liter turbo engine, General Motors says the 2024 Chevy Traverse is changing the recipe with its sleek look.

"Bringing more truck-like styling into that vehicle is certainly continued to help us with that growth. And I don't think it's ever been as good as this one that we have here sitting in front of them," Bell said.

"It's very exciting day for Delta Township and the city of Lansing," said State Rep. Angela Witwer.

That's because this new Traverse is being built here inside the Lansing Delta Township Assembly facility.

"We have the highest employees, the newest cars, it is been nothing but an honor to be able to represent the district that hosts the new Chevrolet Traverse," Witwer said.

Which not only brings more recognition to mid-Michigan, but also more jobs.

"They built a great product, great quality, and so excited to be able to announce another product coming. We're going to have another ship here to this plant, so there'll be more opportunity for the workforce " Bell said.

The 2024 Traverse will go into production in Delta Township before the end of this year and is expected to be on the lot by early next year.

