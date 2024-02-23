Watch Now
Gas station robbery: Grand Ledge police responded to an armed robbery Thursday morning

Grand Ledge police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a Grand Ledge Shell gas station early Thursday morning
Grand Ledge police responds to a gas station early Thursday morning
Posted at 8:53 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:53:04-05

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A string of gas station robberies made its way to Grand Ledge early Thursday morning.

At 5:05 am Grand Ledge police along with Michigan State police, East Lansing police, and the Eaton County Sheriffs office responded to the Shell gas station on East Saginaw Highway.

Police say that one suspect entered the store and proceeded to steal cash and merchandise then fled the scene.

This incident comes less than a week after another armed robbery of a Shell gas station took place in Charlotte

This is an ongoing investigation and Grand Ledge police urge anyone with any information to reach out to the police department

