Gas prices rise in Michigan following midwest refinery fire

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Gas prices in Grand Ledge have increased significantly in just a days, following a fire at the largest refinery in the Midwest that services Michigan.



Gas prices at a Marathon station in Grand Ledge increased from $2.39 to $3.19 per gallon since Monday.

The average price in Lansing has jumped by over 25 cents compared to last week.

Experts predict prices should fall below $3 per gallon once the refinery issue is resolved.

Drivers in Grand Ledge are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices have fluctuated dramatically in recent days.

According to Gas Buddy at the Marathon station off East Jefferson Street in Grand Ledge, prices rose from $2.39 a gallon on Monday to $3.19 now – still 10 cents less than many nearby stations.

"This is one of those with some great gas prices, absolutely," said Frank Stapleton while filling up his SUV.

"We always try to everyday understand where the best gas prices are because it is always wonderful when you have the lower prices," Stapleton said.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy explains the sudden increase is directly tied to a recent refinery incident.

"Buckle up, it may be a bumpy ride for the next week or two," De Haan said. "A lot of this stems from a refinery fire late last week at the largest refinery in the Midwest that services Michigan."

Despite the current spike, De Haan remains optimistic about a return to lower prices soon.

"Once that refinery issue gets sorted out, I hope that Michigan will fall solidly below $3 a gallon prices," De Haan said.

That forecast is welcome news to local drivers like Stapleton.

"Let's keep them down low and that'll add more to the pocketbook," Stapleton said.

The recent consistency in lower prices overall can be attributed to increased oil production from OPEC since March, which has helped boost supply and ease pressure on prices at the pump.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

