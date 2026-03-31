GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Gas prices in Grand Ledge have dipped below $4 a gallon, but industry experts warn the relief at the pump will be short-lived due to ongoing overseas conflicts.



Gas prices in the Lansing area are down about 26 cents from last week, dropping below $4 a gallon in Grand Ledge.

Experts at GasBuddy expect costs to jump back up in the days and weeks ahead.

Future prices remain uncertain as military operations in Iran continue to impact the Strait of Hormuz.

While prices in the Lansing area are down about 26 cents from last week, experts at GasBuddy expect costs to jump back up in the days and weeks ahead.

WATCH: Gas prices dip below $4 in Lansing, but experts warn of hikes

Gas prices dip below $4 in Lansing, but experts warn of hikes

“We likely will see prices again going back up above that four dollar mark, part of the price cycling system we see in Michigan,” Patrick De Haan said.

The future of gas prices remains uncertain as military operations in Iran continue.

“The Strait of Hormuz is really the choke point of oil,” De Haan said.

The Trump administration expressed confidence that prices will decrease once the conflict ends.

“When Operation Epic Fury is complete, gas prices will plummet back to the multi-year lows American drivers enjoyed before these short-term disruptions,” a statement from the White House said.

However, De Haan cautioned that prices will not automatically fall when the conflict concludes.

“Just because the US is leaving doesn't mean Iran is suddenly going to open the Strait of Hormuz, everything is contingent on the strait, if it remains closed after the war is over, the prices won’t come down at all,” De Haan said.

For drivers in Grand Ledge, the current prices are still higher than a year or a month ago. Neighbor Colter Tupper decided to fill her car up Tuesday after seeing prices drop below $4.

“I’m glad that they’re going down a little bit, for sure, It was over four dollars a gallon,” Tupper said.

Tupper said she has had to limit car trips with her daughter as gas takes up more of her paycheck.

“We recently went to Ann Arbor for a pow wow, It cost $40 in gas there and back, It feels expensive,” Tupper said.

“If it keeps going up, yeah we’re not going to be able to do as much, and with summer coming, that’s not cool,” Tupper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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