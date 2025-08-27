Future of free school lunches uncertain for Grand Ledge students

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — State budget talks have created uncertainty around the future of free school lunches in Grand Ledge. While the program is guaranteed through September 30, what happens after depends on Michigan's 2026 budget decisions.



Grand Ledge Public Schools will offer free meals to all students through at least September 30.

The continuation of the Michigan School Meals program depends on the state's 2026 budget.

Nearby Waverly Schools plans to continue offering free lunches due to participation in a federal program they qualify for.

Parents like Jennifer Smith, who has a daughter at Grand Ledge High School, are concerned about what might happen if the program ends.

"I don't have to worry about my kid being hungry or forgetting lunch money and not being able to eat," Smith said.

The free lunch program has provided financial relief for many families in the district. According to the school website, Grand Ledge Public Schools will continue offering free meals through at least September 30. After that date, the future of the program hinges on state budget decisions.

"We don't know whether it's gonna be free, if they're gonna be charged or what's going on," Smith said.

Smith told me the program has given her financial peace of mind and allowed her to afford more for her daughter.

"Get her things she needs for school different items and that sense and she can actually do some extracurricular activities with the school," she said.

The situation differs at nearby Waverly Schools, which plans to continue offering free lunches due to their participation in a federal program they qualified for.

"The way we see things and understand things now we're gonna be fine for free lunch for all of our students throughout this year," said Incoming Superintendent Glenn Mitcham.

Smith expressed concern about potential changes to her family's budget if Grand Ledge discontinues free lunches.

"We would have to really budget, pennies pinch," she said.

