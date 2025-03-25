Fretail store's countdown begins as closing day approaches

The Fretail Store will close on Monday, March 31st, with hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ending its service to the community.

The store has provided free clothing and resources, helping families like those of Jamie Spade and Ashley Bennick with financial relief during challenging times.

"Oh my goodness, this is so cute"

Operating Partner Shekina Mitchell is stocking the shelves and racks at the Fretail Store with Easter items one last time.

“If you're looking for some items, a special piece for your child for Easter, come and get it,” Mitchell said.

A message for neighbors, with the clock ticking on a store that has served the community for years.

“Our last day is Monday, March 31st, and we'll be open from 10 to 2 o'clock,” Mitchell added.

The end of an era for mothers like Jamie Spade, who stopped by before work. She says the closure of the Fretail Store means losing an important source of financial relief.

“They have been helping me because I can pay my bills and not worry about getting clothes because I came here,” Spade explained.

Mother Ashley Bennick shared a similar thought.

“It’s kinda a struggle right now with tons of car repairs and house payments and trying to help take care of my mom too,” Bennick said.

Both mothers also mentioned the connection with the Capital Area Diaper Bank, which helped provide diapers for their children.

While the closure is a disappointment to many neighbors, Mitchell says the efforts put into this store will remain in the community.

“The two years that we were here we have developed a lot of community relationships and relationships within our community with families, so I’m excited to see what is next,” Mitchell said.

And while the Fretail Store may be closing, its mission isn't ending. As the shelves empty, operating partners are continuing their work and looking for a new place to call home.

The store will be open this week from 11am-2pm through Thursday before the final day, next week, on Monday.

