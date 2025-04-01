Fretail Store closure marks end of an era, but mission continues

The Fretail Store has officially closed after serving the community for years.

Founder Mike Karl plans to continue helping people through outreach efforts despite the closure.

Watch the video above to see the final day of the store.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It’s sad, my heart’s a little heavy today, but I think that this is just a stepping stone.”

Mike Karl is the founder of the Fretail Store, and its closing today is bittersweet.

“We never thought having a thrift store would really take off, but what we did here together is amazing. We were able to take a tiny 900 sq ft store in a mall and turn it into 6,200 sq ft of hope,” Karl said.

Neighbors like Ashley Murray came one last time to the store that helped her during the holidays.

“I normally come during Christmas to help with toys and clothes for the children, but it is a great relief to have,” Murray said.

While this store has meant a lot to neighbors, the volunteers who helped serve are also feeling the impact.

“You get to know a lot of the people,” Penny Wheelock said.

Wheelock has been greeting customers for the past eight months, building relationships along the way.

“So even when they come back, it’s like an old friend, so it’s gonna be really hard. It’s been a real blessing, diamond in the rough,” Wheelock said.

As the shelves cleared and signs were taken down, hugs and kind words were shared before the doors closed for the last time.

“We helped thousands and thousands of people from this store all over the state,” Karl said.

And Karl says what’s next is uncertain, but he hopes this store serves as an example.

“I hope going forward other people take this idea and spread it, but most importantly I want to remind everyone that it doesn’t end here, we continue,” Karl said.

With the physical location soon gone, Karl said he’ll continue to help neighbors with boots-on-the-ground efforts.

