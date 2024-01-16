Freezing on the farm : Mitten Misfits protects farm animals from winter weather

In below freezing temperatures, the animals at the Mitten Misfits farm sanctuary are getting extra care

Feeding and hydration have been crucial for the variety of animals on the farm who are shying away from the snow

Mitten Misfits has partnered with Greenway through now to the end of February. If you purchase a bag of Greenway Forage Alfalfa Cubes also known as hay cubes from Family Farm and Home in Charlotte, Greenway will match that donation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Grand Ledge where the cold is hard to bare.... Especially for those with four legs

From horses and donkeys to pigs and goats.... You name it Mitten Misfits has it

But in single digit weather like we've been having in Mid- Michigan the care for farm animals has changed

"The biggest thing is their nutritional needs... The fact is they cant eat hay because they've lost teeth and so we have to make sure we use hay cubes, we have to hydrate that with hot water and then we have to make sure they have enough that they eat until their full.... Its not just throw a bay of hay out here and run out we have to actual stay out here and mix it up.... It takes a lot of time but its worth because these guys are all pretty much retired and their doing good in their senior years"

You can help keep these animals properly feed by purchasing a bag of hay cubes

More information is available on Mitten Misfits website.

